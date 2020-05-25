Patient traced in Tirupattur

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient, who went missing from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in the city on Friday, was traced at an eatery on the outskirts of Tirupattur late on Saturday. He is now undergoing treatment at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital.
According to health officials in Tirupattur, the patient, who worked as a security staff at a house in Royapuram here, had come to the RGGGH with complaints of chest pain. He was examined and his samples were taken. While the officials said that he escaped from the hospital, the patient reportedly told the officials in Tirupattur that he was asked to go home after being examined and therefore he left the hospital. He said he was not aware that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul said that as soon as they got information about the man missing from the RGGGH, the team was put on high alert. The patient hitched ride in two lorries and reached Tirupattur. The officials were able to trace him after one of his village acquaintances told them about spotting him at an eatery.
