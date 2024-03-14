Passenger-friendly police service inaugurated at Chennai airport

March 14, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday inaugurated a new passenger-friendly police service in the airport.

Approximately 60,000 passengers per day utilise the airport, which has over 12,000 employees. Outside the terminals, rail, taxi, and bus services are available. The personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guard the premises. Now, the specially trained GCP personnel will patrol the periphery of the terminals to ensure the safety of passengers. They have been provided with modern jackets and electronic gadgets.

Inaugurating the new service, Mr. Rathore said: “This is one of major airports in the country. It is a gateway to several destinations. We are giving the utmost importance to passenger safety here. We are working in a team – the CISF on the inside and the GCP outside. It is our attempt to render better services to the public and passengers.”

“Our personnel have been trained to assist and guide passengers, including foreigners, the elderly, and visitors from other States. The police personnel have been provided with multilingual brochures to guide those who do not know the local language. They will also provide information on bus, rail, and taxi services and the rates and access routes to hotels in the city. They will also prevent passengers from falling prey to touts on the airport premises,” he added.

The squad will comprise 10 police personnel. They have been provided with two modern patrol vehicles and a battery-operated vehicle, fitted with modern gadgets, to help with the policing.

C.V. Deepak, Director, Airports Authority of India, Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police (South), and other officers were present on the occasion.