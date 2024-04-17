Passenger arrested at Chennai airport for smuggling animals

April 17, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

A passenger who flew in from Bangkok has been arrested at the airport for attempting to smuggle animals.

When Mohamed Mubeen, a resident of Pattukottai, arrived from Bangkok on April 12, Customs officials found 484 red-eared slider turtles and nine African spurred tortoises in his check-in baggage, a press release said.

Upon inquiry, the officials found that S. Ravikumar, who is posted as an havaldar, TSP VI, Battalion, Madurai, in the Tamil Nadu Police was supposed to receive the animals. He was also apprehended.

“The recipient is a habitual offender who was arrested for the illegal possession, transportation, and trading of Indian Star Tortoise (Geochelone elegans) in February 2022 by the Andhra Police Special Enforcement Bureau,” the release said.

Both Mubeen and Ravikumar were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is on.