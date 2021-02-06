Party functionaries joining DMK will not affect us, says NTK

With DMK’s Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar posting that former Naam Tamilar Katchi spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi joining his party was ‘just a beginning’ and that more NTK cadres would join soon, the NTK leadership has said such defections would not affect it.
Speaking to The Hindu, Idumbavanam Karthik, spokesperson, NTK, said, “When a movement is growing, some will go out and many will join. When Vaiko left, there was a major split in the DMK. It did not matter. When a party is ideologically strong, it will thrive. People who want to go to DMK, can go.”
He further said that NTK had made a pledge in 2010 when it was founded that it would not align with Dravidian parties or national parties. “We still continue the policy,” he said.
