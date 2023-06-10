Parts of Tamil Nadu continue to experience extreme heat

June 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the eighth day this June, the mercury level climbed above the 40-degree mark in many places in the State, including Chennai. In June 2019, Chennai had experienced 14 hot days when the day temperature had risen above 40 degrees Celsius.

As the southwest monsoon is progressing slowly, most parts in the State may have to wait for a respite from the simmering heat for a few more days. Several parts have been under the grip of extreme heat long after the peak summer period ended on May 28.

Meteorologists noted that the delay in the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala, strong dry westerly winds and absence of sea breeze till late evening were the reasons behind many places broiling at the 40-degree Celsius mark this year.

On Saturday too, Chennai experienced hot weather. The mercury level peaked to 41 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam and 41.1 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam. Heatwave conditions prevailed in many other places too. While Tiruttani and Parangipettai sizzled at 41.1 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius respectively, weather stations in Madurai, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam came close to touching the 40-degree mark.

Evening thunderstorms with gusty winds brought a slight respite from the intense heat in some parts. While Chennai’s Meenambakkam recorded nearly 1.4 cm of rain, Taramani, Tiruttani (Tiruvallur district), Vamban (Pudukottai district) and Coonoor (Nilgiris district) received nearly 1 cm. Parts of Chennai, such as West Tambaram, Anna University and Poonamallee, also experienced light rain.

Officials said the cyclonic storm Biparjoy in Arabian Sea, which was further moving upwards, pulled the southwesterly winds towards it. If the monsoon currents were strong, it would have triggered more thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu. The temperature level may drop around June 15. Urban heat island effect was another reason for the elevated temperatures in these areas, the Meteorology officials said.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the weak sea breeze did not penetrate into land on most days this month. Strong northwesterlies, lack of cloud cover, less moisture and direct sunlight had led to several places, including Chennai, reeling under scorching heat. When Kerala gets more rain, heat over Tamil Nadu may subside.

The Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rains over Tamil Nadu from Monday.