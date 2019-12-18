Panel formed to look at bifurcating Anna varsity

The Tamil Nadu government formed a committee on Monday, comprising five ministers, to study the bifurcation of Anna University (AU) into Anna Institute of Eminence and Anna University, and make suggestions.

The move is seen as a consequence of the grant of Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag to AU by the Union government.

Sources in the university and the Higher Education Department said that the bifurcation would make AU — with its four university department campuses of College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), Alagappa College of Technology (ACT), School of Architecture and Planning (SAP) and Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) — a unitary institution. A separate university would be created to affiliate all the engineering colleges in the State.

‘No decision yet’

However, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan stressed that the government order (G.O.) for forming the committee should not be interpreted as a decision to bifurcate AU. “No such decision has been made yet. The committee is only to study and resolve all issues related to award of IoE status,” he said.

He said that the continuance of the 69% reservation policy, followed in the State, remained a key concern. Though the G.O. itself cited a letter from Union Ministry of Human Resource Development clarifying that all provisions of the State Act of the university, including reservation policy, would continue to apply, Mr. Anbalagan said that the State government was not satisfied.

“They are saying that all existing rules will continue without explicitly mentioning that the 69% reservation will be allowed,” he said. The committee will study this issue and the option of bifurcating the university, he added. “We are all for the IoE status. However, we want to do it properly without any issues,” he added.

AU Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa said that the decision to bifurcate or not was the prerogative of the State government. “As the V-C of the university, I am keen that the State government provide its Letter of Commitment for IoE status so that work related to that can begin. Many other institutions that received the status have begun work,” he said.

He suggested that senior academicians be included in the committee or consulted. “This is needed to ensure that the mistakes that happened in the division and merger of the university in the past are not repeated. The repercussions of those mistakes are still felt,” he said.

During the DMK regime between 2006-11, the government converted AU into a unitary university to ensure that it could focus on research. It established five separate Anna Universities of Technology in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli to which the engineering colleges in the respective regions were affiliated.

However, after the AIADMK returned to power in 2011, the first decision late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa took at a Cabinet meeting was to abolish separate universities and restore AU as an affiliating institution.

Reacting to the development, former AU V-C E. Balagurusamy also stressed that it would be better if academicians were included in the committee. Importantly, he said that AU should not be renamed as Anna Institute of Eminence as indicated by the G.O. “AU is renowned globally and its name should not be changed. The State government can choose another appropriate name for the new affiliating university,” he said.