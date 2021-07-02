Paediatric ward inaugurated at Stanley Hospital

An exclusive 100-bed paediatric COVID-19 ward has been set up at the Institute of Social Paediatrics, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the facility along with a 40-bed intensive care unit, fully equipped to treat children suffering from COVID-19.

An oxygen generation plant donated by the Madras Fertilizers Limited and a liquid oxygen tank of 6 KL capacity, donated by Fresh Works supported by Bhumi, were inaugurated. Toilets for visitors to the hospital were also opened, according to a press release.

The Minister also released a booklet on COVID-19 management protocol in paediatric patients. Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and MPs Dhayanidhi Maran and Kalanidhi Veerasamy were present.