‘Pad man’ gets patent for his 2002 invention

Coimbatore-based social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham has got the patent rights for the low-cost sanitary pad-making machine he invented more than a decade ago.

Mr. Muruganantham initiated the process to get a patent in 2006 for the machine that he invented in 2002.

“Getting a patent involves a lot of documentation and process. I was unaware of the details when I applied for patent,” he said, adding that getting the patent was his real wealth.

Mr. Muruganantham’s machines are installed in several locations across the country and in other countries, empowering rural women. “Since the machine is in the public domain, I will give the rights to the machine users now. Usually, those who get patent rights will try to sell it or get a licence. I want to give back to society to empower women,” he told The Hindu.

The 59-year old entrepreneur pointed out the need to create awareness among youngsters on Intellectual Property Rights and patents. “Students should learn and understand the significance of patents and IPR to an individual and society,” he said.

Mr. Muruganantham, who has been giving talks on different forums globally, will be speaking at Oxford Union in Oxford on February 11.