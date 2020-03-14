Pachaiyappa’s suspends eight students

Eight students from Pachaiyappa’s College were suspended for assaulting a student of another college.

The students have been suspended following a police complaint against them, said principal P. Arulmozhiselvan.

Around 20 students had attacked the victim, a student of Presidency College, around 2.15 p.m.,while he was returning home from college on March 6. The attack happened near the Nelson Manickam Road bus stop. A group of 10 men gheroed him and snatched his ID. He was assaulted with a knife on the head. The assaulters left him bleeding and escaped on motorcycles. The injured student had filed a police complaint.

Mr. Arulmozhiselvan said that the Choolaimedu police produced an FIR with the names of 20 persons, of whom eight were from the college. “We found that eight of them were our students. We have a disciplinary committee, comprising professors and heads of departments, and it recommended that the students be suspended,” he said.

According to him, the students had caused public disturbance and brought disrepute to the college and so were suspended. The college has a parent-teacher association, but it is not functional, he added.