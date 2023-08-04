Over 73,000 register for Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon to be held on Sunday

August 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The fourth edition of the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon, which will be held in Chennai on Sunday, has 73,206 participants registering for the event, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai on Friday.

Distributing the running kits to the participants in the city, the Minister said the run would be scheduled between 4 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on Sunday. A 42-km marathon is slated at 4.30 a.m. for which 671 people had registered. Similarly, there are marathons for shorter distance like 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. In what could be another record, nearly 1,063 transgender persons would participate in the marathon.

The marathon would begin from Kalaignar Karunanidhi Memorial, Marina beach and culminate at Island Grounds. Nearly ₹10.70 lakh worth prizes would be distributed to the top three runners in various groups. Moreover, traditional music troupes would gather at 14 spots to cheer the runners, he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to distribute prizes to the winners of the marathon. A total of ₹3.42 crore collected as registration fee would be given to the Chief Minister to be utilised for various welfare schemes. There were plans to seek funds for constructing a building for cancer patients in Government Royapettah Hospital, Mr. Subramanian said.

The participants would be given Metro Rail coupons for their travel to the venue, the Minister added.