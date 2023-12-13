GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 48,000 kg of ganja seized in the last 2 years in T.N., says police official

During 2022 and 2023, as many as 19,092 cases have been registered against 26,748 peddlers and record seizures of 48,116 kg of ganja, 1.35 kg of Heroin, 94,723 narcotic tablets, and 780 kg of other drugs have been made

December 13, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, releasing the music video to create awareness on drug abuse at the function on Wednesday.

Shankar Jiwal, Director General of Police and Head of Police Force, releasing the music video to create awareness on drug abuse at the function on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State is maintaining zero cultivation of ganja and intensive raids are being conducted, resulting in a record seizure of over 48,000 kg of ganja in the last two years, said Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enforcement Bureau CID, on Wednesday.

He made this statement at a function held at the police headquarters here on Wednesday. The Director General of Police (DGP) and Head of Police Force, Shankar Jiwal, released a music video to create awareness on drug abuse. The video was composed and directed by music director Ghibran. Mr. Jiwal also distributed cash rewards and certificates to the winners of various competitions conducted by the Enforcement Bureau.

Mr. Agarwal said: “In-depth investigation has been conducted to bring all those who are involved in narcotic smuggling, and 825 peddlers from other States have been arrested. In addition, financial investigation is being conducted to freeze the assets of narcotic offenders. Assets worth more than ₹18 crore has been frozen.”

During 2022 and 2023, as many as 19,092 cases were registered against 26,748 peddlers and record seizures of 48,116 kg of ganja, 1.35 kg of Heroin, 94,723 narcotic tablets, and 780 kg of other drugs were made.

In the current year, around 18,880 kg of ganja and other drugs have been destroyed by following due procedure. As part of the financial investigation undertaken to freeze the bank accounts and assets of the accused, around 5,852 bank accounts and assets worth ₹18.45 crore have been frozen, the police said.

