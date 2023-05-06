Over 4 kg of gold seized from seven passengers at Chennai airport

May 06, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Customs officials seized 4.7 kg of gold in various cases at Chennai airport since May 3.

Two passengers, who arrived from Dubai on May 6, were intercepted for hiding a gold cut bit, three bundles of gold paste, a gold chain and two pouches that contained gold paste. Officials recovered 2.29 kg of gold worth ₹1.21 crore and the passengers were arrested and released on bail, according to a press release.

On May 3 alone, the Customs officials seized 2.49 kg of gold worth ₹1.32 crore from five passengers.

The Customs officials detained two passengers with Sri Lankan passports from Colombo on May 3 as they had concealed two bundles of gold in paste form. After extraction, the officials recovered 524 grams and 518 grams of gold, worth ₹55.36 lakh, from the two passengers.

In another case the same day, two passengers from Singapore were stopped and were found to be hiding gold chains that weighed 300 grams and 400 grams which were together worth ₹37.19 lakh.

In yet another case the same day, the officials seized 745 grams of gold worth ₹39.58 lakh from a passenger from Dubai.