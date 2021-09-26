Over 3,000 graduate from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology

Twenty-four gold medals were distributed at the convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, a deemed university, here on Saturday.

Over 3,000 students, including 2,892 undergraduates; 386 postgraduate students; 144 Ph. D., scholars, and 10 diploma students from pharmacy, received their degrees. The medals and certificates were distributed by A. Rajarajan, Director of Satish Dhawan Space Centre. In his convocation address, he urged students not to be daunted by failures for it was failures that led to achievements later in life.

Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology Mariazeena Johnson said in the year 2020-2021, 91.6% of the students had been placed in 257 companies. Some of the recruiters included Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, Siemens, Capgemini, Cognizant, TCS and Wipro, she said.