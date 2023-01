January 08, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 20,000 runners participated across all categories in the Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023, powered by Chennai Runners, on Sunday. A full marathon and twenty-miler started from Napier Bridge, while a half-marathon started from Olcott School in Besant Nagar. City Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal flagged off the 10-km run. As many as 30 debutant runners with visual impairment, 50 blade runners and 50 wheelchair runners also participated in the marathon this year.