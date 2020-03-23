Over 2,000 people housed in Corporation’s shelters

Over 2,000 homeless persons and people stranded in the city were on Sunday moved from different parts of the city by the Greater Chennai Corporation and housed in 47 of its shelters.

The Shelter for Urban Homeless team, under the Greater Chennai Corporation, used five vehicles and close to 50 volunteers and staff to rescue the homeless and those stranded in the city. There are a total of 51 shelters, including 13 special shelters in hospitals for attendees of patients.

The staff advertised the GCC helpline number 1913 and shelter helpline numbers 25303849 and 9445190472 to help the homeless during the ‘Janata Curfew’ and to provide them a roof on other days.

“Apart from the homeless, we received calls from the Koyambedu bus stand and other areas. We have people from Karnataka, Salem, Arakonnam and other districts and States. Some called our helplines, took the address and went there directly,” said Asha Parek Nandini, city-level coordinator, Shelter for Urban Homeless.

While women were accomodated on the ground floor, the men were asked to stay on the first floor. The main challege was the homeless families. The husband and the wife were asked to stay in different shelters. The inmates were tested before being taken in.

Besides, all shelters are being disinfected regularly. “In Mandaveli, we had to take some of the homeless to the community hall, as shelters were full. Since a large number of people were not allowed to stay inside the shelters at the RGGGH and the Stanley Government Hospital, as a precaution, we housed them in community halls,” said a GCC official. Food was provided by some NGOs. “It would be helpful if people donate groceries during such emergencies,” added the official.