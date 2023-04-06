Over 2 lakh persons download Kaaval Uthavi app 

April 06, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 2,79,656 people have downloaded the mobile application, called Kaaval Uthavi App, which was launched by the police last year for a slew of services such as making distress alerts or calls, filing of e-complaints, conveying information through text or image or video, and filing complaints about financial and non-financial cyber crimes.

Last April, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the Kaaval Uthavi app for public use and to enable the public, especially women, to seek police help in case of emergency.

Deepa Sathyan, Superintendent of Police, State Modern Control Room, told presspersons that so far 2.79 lakh people have downloaded the app. “Of them, 46,179 are from Chennai city limits. While comparing with the population, only 0.36% of people in the State downloaded this app. This shows lack of awareness on the app,” said Ms. Deepa.

She said the application had 66 features at present, which include “emergency” alert trigger button, emergency call dial 112, 100 or 101. Women, children and elders in distress can make mobile-based complaints using the app. The app has other services for lodging quick complaint on cyber financial fraud, alerting the Fire and Rescue Services in case of any emergency and the provision of police station locator, help for merchant, control room directory, police verification services, e-payment for traffic challans, lost document report, FIR status and CSR status. The officer said around 75 complaints were received through the app.