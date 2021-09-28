Over 18,000 apply for veterinary courses

A total of 18,758 aspirants have applied so far for the four bachelor programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, according to the Chairman of the Admissions Committee (UG). The university has on offer 580 seats, including 480 seats in Bachelos of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) and 100 seats in the three B.Tech programmes.

Seat allocation in three colleges — Thalaivasal Koot Road, Salem, Veerapandi, Theni and Pannaikinaru, Udumalpet — each of which has on offer 40 seats for BVSc and AH, depends on the approval of the State government and the Veterinary Council of India.

Online applications

The university opened the online application process on September 9. Candidates can download/submit filled in applications till 6 p.m. of October 8.

So far, 15,732 candidates have applied for BVSc and AH degree and 3,026 candidates have applied for the B.Tech programmes. The last date to submit online applications for non-resident Indians, wards of NRI, NRI-sponsored candidates and those applying under foreign nationals category is 6 p.m. on November 8.

Applications may be downloaded at www.tanuvas.ac.in.