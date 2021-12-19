Chennai

Over 1.40 kg gold seized

Chennai Customs arrested five passengers for attempting to smuggle 1.42 kg of gold and electronic goods totally worth ₹1.13 crore.

On Thursday, four passengers from Dubai were stopped at the exit gate and officials recovered from their baggage 1,147 grams of gold dust hidden in carton boxes. Electronic goods worth ₹42.04 lakh which were not declared were also seized. All the four passengers were arrested.

In another case, a passenger from Sharjah who had concealed 275 grams of gold in coaxial cables, was arrested.


