Over 120 kg of ganja seized, three from Andhra Pradesh arrested

A special team of police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers from Visakhapatnam and seized over 120 kg of ganja from them.

Following a tip-off, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Washermenpet, constituted a special team.

The team spotted the vehicle with the contraband on a national highway, and chased it down near Naidupet. Based on information given by the passengers, they nabbed another vehicle carrying a huge quantity of ganja. The police arrested Suresh, 32, Shiva Prasad, 24, and Santhosh, 30, of Visakhapatnam.

The trio was part of a gang operating from Andhra Pradesh. They seized over 120 kg of ganja, two cars and five mobile phones.

They smuggled high quality ganja grown in a forest near Visakhapatnam, and brought it in bulk quantities to Tamil Nadu for distribution. They were booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and remanded in judicial custody.