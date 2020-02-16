Over 1,000 attend The Hindu Horizon school admissions expo

Over 1,000 people visited The Hindu Horizon school admissions expo and interacted with managements of 24 schools across the city.

The participants, including parents and children, got an opportunity to gain in-depth understanding about each school. This would facilitate taking an informed decision about admissions.

An event was held at the Chinnaswamy Marriage Auditorium, next to the DAV Girls Senior Secondary School in Mogappair. Jayanthi Rajagopalan, senior principal, Velammal Nexus Schools; and Saveetha Rajesh, director, The Pupil Saveetha Eco School, inaugurated the event.

The schools organised various programmes to highlight their unique offerings. Students who excel in various fields interacted with the visitors. Chess player Praggnanandhaa and super singer junior 6 title winner Hrithik Jayakish of Velammal Nexus were among those who interacted with the participants.

The OMR expo was inaugurated by Lt. General Bobby Mathews, joint director- Hindustan International School. Karandeep Singh, head of school- Chettinad Sarvalokaa International School; Vijay Kumar, director- Vels Group of Schools; and Sundaresan, AVP- advertisement, The Hindu, took part. Both expos will be held on February 16 too, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. School Connects is the associate partner, and other sponsors are Achi and Lotte Choco Pie.

Entry is free. To register, visit: www.thehindu.com/horizo n2020