OSR land in West Mambalam turns into dumping ground

On Govindan Road in West Mambalam, an open space reservation (OSR) land belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation is suffering from an identity crisis, so to speak — it is turning into dumping ground. All kinds of waste are being dumped in this space. Besides, abandoned and damaged vehicles and push-carts have made their way to this space. Moreover, the compound wall of the OSR land is damaged. The recent spells of rain have made the space messier tan ever before.

Residents living near the OSR facility want the garbage to be cleared from the place as it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The trees on the land are overgrown and need pruning, says residents.

They also want the OSR land to be developed into a park as there is no such facility in the neighbourhood. Now, they go to the park at Ashok Nagar which is three kilometres from their neighbourhood. Passers-by complain of a foul smell in the air, whenever they pass through Govindan Road.

“The stench is unbearable while we pass through this road. It’s mainly because people use the land as an open toilet,” says S. Vinodhini, a resident of West Mambalam.

With a couple of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets located nearby, the OSR land comes in handy for tipplers, especially at night.

“Steps will be taken to prevent dumping of waste on the OSR land; and it will be converted into a park soon,” says a Corporation official.