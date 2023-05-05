HamberMenu
Organs of 33-year-old accident victim donated at Govt. Stanley Hospital

The patient met with an accident at Red Hills on May 2 with severe head injury and was declared brain dead on May 4; the bereavted family agreed to donate his organs

May 05, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a brain dead patient were harvested at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

The 33-year-old patient, who met with a road accident near Red Hills on May 2 and suffered severe head injury, was declared brain dead two days later at the hospital. The bereaved family volunteered to donate his organs.

One kidney was transplanted to a 41-year-old woman suffering from chronic kidney disease at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. “Another kidney was transplanted on to a patient in Sri Narayani Hospital, Vellore; the heart and lungs have been transplanted to a patient in MGM Hospital, Chennai, who were waitlisted as per government guidelines,” according to a press release.

The harvested skin and eyes are being stored in the skin and eye bank at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to be used for burns patients.

