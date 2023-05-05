Organs of 33-year-old accident victim donated at Govt. Stanley Hospital

The organs of a brain dead patient were harvested at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The 33-year-old patient, who met with a road accident near Red Hills on May 2 and suffered severe head injury, was declared brain dead two days later at the hospital. The bereaved family volunteered to donate his organs.
One kidney was transplanted to a 41-year-old woman suffering from chronic kidney disease at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. “Another kidney was transplanted on to a patient in Sri Narayani Hospital, Vellore; the heart and lungs have been transplanted to a patient in MGM Hospital, Chennai, who were waitlisted as per government guidelines,” according to a press release.
The harvested skin and eyes are being stored in the skin and eye bank at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to be used for burns patients.
COMMents
SHARE