The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Saturday urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to see to it that Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University based in Villupuram continued to function for the benefit of students belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society. In a statement, he referred to reports in sections of the media that the university had not made any announcement on admission of students for the current academic year.
OPS: leave Jayalalithaa varsity intact’
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 04, 2021 04:30 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 04, 2021 04:30 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 4, 2021 4:31:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ops-leave-jayalalithaa-varsity-intact/article35129594.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story