Operation theatre for cataract surgeries set up at Tiruvottiyur Government Hospital

It has been established with the corporate social responsibility funds contributed by MRF. A specialist has also been posted at the hospital

January 25, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian commissioning the new facility at Tiruvottiyur GH on Thursday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian commissioning the new facility at Tiruvottiyur GH on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An eye operation theatre (OT) has been established at the Government Hospital (GH) at Tiruvottiyur for cataract surgeries.

On Thursday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the OT that was established through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to the tune of ₹55 lakh. “As far as the Tiruvallur district is concerned, only a few government hospitals, such as the one in Ponneri, offer ophthalmology care. There are centres in Ponneri, Tiruvallur, and Tiruttani that offer ophthalmic care. Tiruvottiyur is a densely populated area. MP (Chennai North) Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and MLA (Tiruvottiyur) K.P. Shankar put forward a request that an eye OT and an unit be set up at the hospital,” he said.

Accordingly, the OT has been established with the corporate social responsibility funds contributed by MRF. A specialist has also been posted at the hospital. Residents of Tiruvottiyur can access cataract surgeries through this new facility, he said.

The hospital receives nearly 850 to 900 outpatients a day. There are 50 beds, with the daily inpatient strength being around 25 to 30, Mr. Subramanian said, and added that HPCL had contributed ₹20 lakh towards medical equipment, including a digital X-ray device. In the future, measures will be taken to increase the number of doctors at Tiruvottiyur GH to enable round-the-clock services, he said.

Following a request from the MP and MLAs, a medical camp will be held in Ennore on Sunday, where an ammonia gas leak had occurred in December. He said the residents would be screened for general health and pulmonology. The camp will be held for two to three days starting Sunday, he added.

Mr. Veeraswamy, Mr. Shankar, S. Sudharsanam, MLA (Madhavaram), and A. Shanmugakani, Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, were among those present.

