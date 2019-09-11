Open spaces near Buckingham canal to be developed as an urban forest

The Chennai Corporation has kickstarted work on preparing a detailed report for developing public spaces along the Buckingham Canal. The work will be carried out adopting Japanese technique for urban forestry.

Civic officials said the first phase of the project along the canal will adopt the Japanese technique of Miyawaki for urban forest owing to inadequate space in the congested parts of the city. Other agencies such as the Water Resources Department (WRD) may take up resettlement later after getting the nod from the State government.

Two areas identified

Corporation officials have identified two localities along the canal for the projects.

“The detailed project report will be prepared in two months. Urban forest will be developed along a two-km stretch from Madhya Kailash MRTS to Thiruvanmiyur MRTS. We will adopt the Miyawaki technique to create a dense urban forest in the area,” said an official. The project is estimated at ₹20 crore.

The space will have many recreational facilities such as a cycle and walking trail. “We will not demolish any building for the project. We will only remove encroachments in the area,” said an official.

Street makeover

Similarly, Kalvi Varu Street along the canal in Mylapore in the vicinity of Mundakakanniamman Koil Street has been identified for a makeover.

Estimated to cost ₹4 crore, it will have street furniture, walkways, parking space and greenery.

“We will get CRZ clearance for the project shortly. The area will have attractive lighting,” said an official.

The road connecting Kutchery Road and Mundakakanniamman Koil Street has been a dumping ground, causing pollution in the neighbourhood. Greenery is expected to be developed in a 400m stretch with a width of 18m.

Former Chennai Corporation Floor leader V. Sukumar Babu said the illegal inlets in canal should be plugged and the civic agencies should develop adequate infrastructure for sewage treatment.