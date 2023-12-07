HamberMenu
One person electrocuted, another drowns in Chennai

December 07, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was electrocuted in Vadapalani on Tuesday. The Vadapalani Police have filed a case and sent the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

A police officer said the victim, T. Sasikumar, a resident of Azhagiri Nagar, had gone to his friend’s house in Gagaiamman Koil Street in the same locality. He had taken a motor pump on rent for pumping out stagnant water there. When he attempted to start the motor by plugging the power cable to the switch box, he was electrocuted. Immediately, the residents took him to a nearby private hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

In another incident on Tuesday, an unidentified person allegedly drowned in stagnant water near K.K. Nagar. A police officer said the residents of R.K. Shanmugam Salai had informed the police about the body of a 50-year-old man who had drowned in stagnant water. The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The K.K. Nagar police have filed a case and are investigating.

