Policeman dies of COVID-19

He is the fifth to succumb to the virus during the second wave

A 52-year old traffic police sub-inspector died of COVID-19 in Chennai on Monday night.

He is the fifth policeman in the city to die during the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the police, Kumar of Porur was attached to Maduravoyal traffic police station. On April 10, he complained of breathing issues and after testing COVID-19 positive, he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, on Monday night, he died.

He is survived by wife Reena, and two children.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal paid a visit to the exclusive 360-bedded COVID-19 care centre for police personnel and their family members at the Anna University, Guindy campus on Tuesday. He spoke to the personnel undergoing treatment there through video conferencing. Dedicated ambulance service for police personnel has been provided in all the four police zones in Chennai.

Police personnel can contact the control room (044 23452437) for any assistance related to COVID-19.