One more held in Sowcarpet triple murder case

Personnel from the Elephant Gate police station on Sunday arrested one more accused from Rajasthan for allegedly supplying weapons to the accused who killed a businessman, his wife and son in Sowcarpet last November.

On November 11, Dileep Thalil Chand, 74, who ran a finance firm, and his wife Pushpa Bhai, 68, and their son, Shithal Kumar, 42, natives of Rajasthan, were found dead with bullet injuries at their house on Vinayaga Maestri Street in Sowcarpet. They were shot at point blank range by a gang of suspects, including a woman, who was Chand’s daughter-in-law, Jayamala, 29.

After an interstate operation, the police arrested six accused, including Jayamala, her two brothers, their three associates and Rajiv Dubey, an ex-serviceman, who supplied arms to them. Now the police have arrested yet another accused Chandratheep Sharma, 25, of Tonk district, Rajasthan. The police said he had also supplied guns to the accused.