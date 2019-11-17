One held for trying to circulate fake currency in Ayanavaram

The Ayanavaram police detained a person for attempting to circulate fake currency on Saturday night.

A senior city police official said S. Elumalai, a resident of Otteri, purchased sweets by giving a ₹2,000 note at a shop in the Ayanavaram market and after getting the change from the shopkeeper, he started to run. The shopkeeper immediately checked the note and found that it was fake. He chased Elumalai, and caught him when the offender tried to escape in an autorikshaw on K.H. Road.

Later, Elumalai, who works in a catering unit, handed over to the Ayanavaram police.

The police, after booking a case based on a complained filed by S. Arunagirinathar of Elumalai Street, Ayanavaram, detained the accused and seized a total of 6 fake ₹2,000 notes from him.

The Ayanavaram police is enquiring about the manner in which Elumalai procured the fake currencies or whether there is any gang involved in this crime.