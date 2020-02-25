OMCs ready to supply BS-VI fuel

The State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) are prepared and geared up to supply Bharat Stage-VI fuel in Tamil Nadu.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the market leader in the State, has already begun supplies through most of its 2,300-odd retail outlets.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) too will commence supplies from the first week of March, IOCL executive director and State oil industry coordinator P. Jayadevan told reporters on Monday.

Low sulphur content

The supply of BS VI fuel, which has low sulphur content (a climb down of sulphur content from 50 ppm to 10 ppm), has been mandated from April 1.

This was being done to reduce the sulphur content in the underground tanks of the retail outlets. IOCL sells around 1,24,900 KL of petrol and 2,10,700 KL of diesel a month in the State.

Mr. Jayadevan said that Indian Oil’s ClearBlue diesel exhaust fluid, to be used by all BS-VI diesel commercial vehicles to reduce nitrogen oxides, has hit the market. The company is BS-VI compliant as far as high-octane and branded fuels are concerned.

On City Gas Distribution Network, he said that by next year, Chennai would most likely get its first connection.

“It is a question of gas availability. As far as Salem and Coimbatore where IOCL has the contract, a final time line cannot be given. A satellite LNG Station is being considered at Irugur for Coimbatore and near Salem Steel Plant for Salem. Permissions are obtained for laying of steel pipelines along the Highways and the work is in progress,” he added.

Refill by WhatsApp

For its LPG consumers, the IOCL has launched a new refill booking system through WhatsApp by which they can book Indane refills by typing “REFILL” from their registered number to 75888-88824, he added.