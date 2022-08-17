OMCL calls for applications for jobs overseas
Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd., a State government undertaking, has invited applications for staff nurses jobs offered by the Ministry of Health, Saudi Arabia.
Candidates may check for details on the vacancies in www.omcmanpower.com and call 9566239685, 044-22505886, or 044-22502267 for information on jobs and salary. They can write to ovemclmohsa2021@gmail.com with application form and other documents for recruitment, said a press release from C.N. Mahesvaran, OMCL’s managing director.
