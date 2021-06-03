Chennai

Ola to provide oxygen concentrators at doorsteps in Chennai

Now, COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation can get oxygen concentrators at their doorstep, free of cost. Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ride platform Ola, has made its O2ForIndia initiative available in Chennai during the pandemic.

The initiative is being carried out with the support of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Under this initiative, caregivers and home-isolation patients can now place requests for oxygen concentrators through the Ola app itself by providing a few basic details.

After submitting the necessary details, Ola will arrange for free home delivery of the oxygen concentrator by specially trained personnel through Ola cabs. After the patient gets better and no longer requires oxygen support or is no longer in home isolation, Ola will arrange for the oxygen concentrator to be picked up and thereafter to be sterilised and ready for use by the next patient.

Initially about 500 concentrators will be available and this will be increased as per the need.


