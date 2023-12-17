GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Oil spill situation in Ennore under continuous monitoring, says Coast Guard

The ICG says it has been providing necessary expert advise to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for necessary assessment, cleaning, and recovery of spilt oil

December 17, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
ICG ships and helicopters immediately responded to the oil spill near the coast and neutralised it appropriately.

ICG ships and helicopters immediately responded to the oil spill near the coast and neutralised it appropriately. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said its ships and helicopters have been continuously monitoring the oil spill situation in Ennore. The Coast Guard confirmed that there had been no egress of the oil slick into the coastal area.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, oil-mixed floodwater, observed in Ernavur, made its way into Ennore Creek and Buckingham Canal. Traces of oil were also seen in the coastal waters close to the Kosathalaiyar mouth on December 10. The extent of the oil spill was found to be around 20 sq.km.

ICG ships and helicopters immediately responded to the oil spill near the coast and neutralised it appropriately. It said no oil was found extending into the sea thereafter as the floodwater outflow through the Kosasthalaiyar had lessened, and the oil was trapped in the creek area.

The ICG said it had been providing necessary expert advise to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for necessary assessment, cleaning, and recovery of spilt oil from Ennore Creek and nearby areas.

