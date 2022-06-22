Off-site emergency mock drill held

Special Correspondent June 22, 2022 23:21 IST

Off-site emergency mock drill was conducted on Wednesday at the Madras Fertilizers Ltd, Manali, under the aegis of the Greater Chennai Corporation. There are nearly 13 major accident hazard (MAH) factories in Manali, and the drills were aimed at creating awareness for the public as well as to check the preparedness of the various government departments and mutual aid members who are all part of the district crisis group.

A booklet “A Ready Reckoner on Onsite/Off-site Emergency Preparedness plan of MAH Factories at Manali” was released by Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) of the Corporation.

During the debriefing meeting, M.V. Karthikeyan, Joint Director of Industrial Safety and Health,Tiruvottiyur, appreciated the role of various government departments as well as the mutual aid members and the employees and officers of the MFL Ltd, Manali.

Saravanan, CMD, and Harsh Malhotra, Technical Director at Madras Fertilisers Ltd; Krishnan, Director, CPCL; Sarvanan, Secretary, Manali Industries Association; Vanniam Perumal, DGM; Sairam, Chief Manager, and Ravi, Safety Officer; participated in the meeting.