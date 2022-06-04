Occupancy of COVID-19 wards very low in city govt. hospitals

Major hospitals have less than five patients undergoing treatment

Major hospitals have less than five patients undergoing treatment

Though COVID-19 cases have marginally increased in the city, hospitalisation remains low. Some of the major government hospitals have less than five patients undergoing treatment in their COVID-19 wards.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) does not have any COVID-19 patient. “Bed occupancy has been nil for nearly three months. We had one patient last week. At the out patient department (OPD), nearly 20 to 30 persons report with symptoms every day. We categorise patients and if they test positive, we inform the field-level teams. Only those with symptoms, co-morbidities and difficulty in breathing are admitted. Most patients are asymptomatic and do not need hospitalisation,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

Similarly, the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMC) does not have any patient in its COVID-19 ward. “We had one patient admitted last week. Patient tested negative for the infection,” R. Shanthimalar, hospital dean, said.

One person has been admitted at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. “We see around 50 patients with fever at the OPD every day. All of them are subjected to screening. As of now, there is no rise in hospitalisations,” P. Balaji, dean of the hospital, said.

R. Jayanthi, dean of the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar, said there were four patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and one person with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 admitted to the hospital. At the OPD, there were 10 to 12 persons a day with suspected symptoms of COVID-19.

“We are admitting patients who have no facilities to stay in isolation. Other than that, there are no sick patients now,” she said. It was important to not let the guard down. “COVID-19 has not gone away and we keep telling this after every wave. Immunity levels are waning and the most appropriate thing to do is follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour especially in crowded places and places where people dine. Those who are yet to get vaccinated should receive the dose,” she said.

Dr. Theranirajan said people should not wait in case of symptoms and get tested promptly. “Testing and surveillance will prevent clusters. If a person with symptoms delays testing, the infection could spread to 15 to 20 others by the time he or she opts for testing. Seek medical help in case of any symptoms,” he said.