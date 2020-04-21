Observe Ramzan by feeding the poor, bureaucrats urge Muslims

A group of senior IAS, IPS and IFS officershas appealed to Muslims to feed the hungry and serve the needy during this Ramzan.

In a letter, a group of 16 senior officers said Ramzan this year comes at the time of a pandemic. “May the blessings of this month free humanity from this grave crisis,” they said. Social distancing was very important and most effective preventive measure.

“Thus, the Tawaf in Kaba remains suspended for the last two months, and congregation prayers are not held in any mosque. In the month of Ramzan, many of us would be eager for Taraweeh (ritual prayers). We know that it is not Farz (duty). When the Farz Namaz are not being held in Jama’at, there is no justification for Taraweeh either,” they said. They said the Prophet used to tell the muezzin to announce that during bad weather, heavy rain or severe cold, one need not come to the mosque for jama’at and the Farz Namaz to be prayed at home.

“Inclement weather is nothing compared to a pandemic. Let’s also remember that causing harm or death by negligent behaviour is a grave crime in law and a grievous sin in religion. Carelessness in times such as these has a severe social and political repercussion,” they said.

Requesting everyone to observe lockdown and social distancing as laid down by the Central and State governments, they also asked everyone to help and serve others. “Unemployment, poverty and hunger is haunting the masses. The best way to serve God is to serve humanity,” they said.

The letter was signed by the officers, some of whom have retired, Syed Munir Hoda, Qudsia Gandhi, M.F. Farooqui, Alauddin, Md. Nasimuddin, M.A. Siddique, IPS officers M.S. Jaffar Sait, Md. Shakeel Akhter, Najmul Hoda, Anisa Hussain, A. Kalimullah Khan, V.H. Mohammed Hanifa, N.Z. Asiammal, Ziaul Haque, and IFS officers Syed Muzammil Abbas, and F.R. Ikram Mohammed Shah.