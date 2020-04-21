Chennai

Observe Ramzan by feeding the poor, bureaucrats urge Muslims

CHENNAI, 12/08/2019: Muslims offering special prayer on the occasion of Bakrid festival at Broadway. Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha on Monday. Photo: R. Ragu / The Hindu

CHENNAI, 12/08/2019: Muslims offering special prayer on the occasion of Bakrid festival at Broadway. Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al-Adha on Monday. Photo: R. Ragu / The Hindu   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

A group of 16 senior officials issues an appeal to members of the community

A group of senior IAS, IPS and IFS officershas appealed to Muslims to feed the hungry and serve the needy during this Ramzan.

In a letter, a group of 16 senior officers said Ramzan this year comes at the time of a pandemic. “May the blessings of this month free humanity from this grave crisis,” they said. Social distancing was very important and most effective preventive measure.

“Thus, the Tawaf in Kaba remains suspended for the last two months, and congregation prayers are not held in any mosque. In the month of Ramzan, many of us would be eager for Taraweeh (ritual prayers). We know that it is not Farz (duty). When the Farz Namaz are not being held in Jama’at, there is no justification for Taraweeh either,” they said. They said the Prophet used to tell the muezzin to announce that during bad weather, heavy rain or severe cold, one need not come to the mosque for jama’at and the Farz Namaz to be prayed at home.

“Inclement weather is nothing compared to a pandemic. Let’s also remember that causing harm or death by negligent behaviour is a grave crime in law and a grievous sin in religion. Carelessness in times such as these has a severe social and political repercussion,” they said.

Requesting everyone to observe lockdown and social distancing as laid down by the Central and State governments, they also asked everyone to help and serve others. “Unemployment, poverty and hunger is haunting the masses. The best way to serve God is to serve humanity,” they said.

The letter was signed by the officers, some of whom have retired, Syed Munir Hoda, Qudsia Gandhi, M.F. Farooqui, Alauddin, Md. Nasimuddin, M.A. Siddique, IPS officers M.S. Jaffar Sait, Md. Shakeel Akhter, Najmul Hoda, Anisa Hussain, A. Kalimullah Khan, V.H. Mohammed Hanifa, N.Z. Asiammal, Ziaul Haque, and IFS officers Syed Muzammil Abbas, and F.R. Ikram Mohammed Shah.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 11:31:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/observe-ramzan-by-feeding-the-poor-bureaucrats-urge-muslims/article31400493.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY