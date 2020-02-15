Now, take your cycle on Metro

In a first, commuters taking the Chennai Metro can carry their own bicycles on trains.

The move, aimed at encouraging people to use sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, comes in the wake of several requests from passengers. But the bicycles have to be small and handy.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, numerous passengers have asked if they could take their bicycles inside the trains. This was however not permitted due to multiple reasons.

“We have been mulling the idea for sometime, and have decided to let commuters take their bicycles in, as this will help many. Though we have provided cycles at several stations, some don’t use them because they have their own bicycles or due to other reasons. Now they can just board from one station, get off at another, and cycle to their destination,” an official said.

Sources said commuters who take their cycles would have to ensure that their vehicles don’t occupy a lot of space or be a hindrance to the others.

“Our request to commuters is to carry really compact bicycles or foldable ones and bring them safely, without causing any inconvenience to the other passengers,” an official said.

Commuters were happy about the decision.

Swetha V, a resident of Alwarpet, said she took an auto to the Teynampet station, to head to Anna Nagar for work.

“Every day, I spend nearly ₹50 on auto. I already own a cycle, and now I might as well cycle to the station,” she added.