Chennai

Now, take your cycle on Metro

Move will encourage people to use sustainable transport

In a first, commuters taking the Chennai Metro can carry their own bicycles on trains.

The move, aimed at encouraging people to use sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, comes in the wake of several requests from passengers. But the bicycles have to be small and handy.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited officials, numerous passengers have asked if they could take their bicycles inside the trains. This was however not permitted due to multiple reasons.

“We have been mulling the idea for sometime, and have decided to let commuters take their bicycles in, as this will help many. Though we have provided cycles at several stations, some don’t use them because they have their own bicycles or due to other reasons. Now they can just board from one station, get off at another, and cycle to their destination,” an official said.

Sources said commuters who take their cycles would have to ensure that their vehicles don’t occupy a lot of space or be a hindrance to the others.

“Our request to commuters is to carry really compact bicycles or foldable ones and bring them safely, without causing any inconvenience to the other passengers,” an official said.

Commuters were happy about the decision.

Swetha V, a resident of Alwarpet, said she took an auto to the Teynampet station, to head to Anna Nagar for work.

“Every day, I spend nearly ₹50 on auto. I already own a cycle, and now I might as well cycle to the station,” she added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 2:00:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/now-take-your-cycle-on-metro/article30825116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY