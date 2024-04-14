Now, fitness trainers are at the doorstep

April 14, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST

It used to be a walk on the beach or at the neighbourhood park. Then came gyms, air-conditioned and with a range of equipment, training centres, yoga studios, and classes for sports and martial arts. And now, personal trainers come home, tailoring fitness regimes to meet the needs of each client.

It took off after pandemic

For the past seven years or so, Sathish Kumar, a former boxing player based at Ayanavaram, has been training residents of the city to meet their fitness goals. “Initially, it was quite difficult, but it really took off after the pandemic, when a lot of people decided to focus on their health. Form is the most important thing — clients have to be taught the proper form to be able to progress,” says the 32-year-old, who has several regular clients.

While Sathish does this full-time, the profession, which has developed as a subset to the fitness/gym industry, also lends itself to part-time hours. S. Ananth, an engineering graduate and athlete, coaches his clients part-time, focusing on his athletic training the rest of the time. When one client is happy and satisfied, he says, word gets around and other clients begin to come in.

For clients, it offers the two-fold advantage of being able to work out at home and the motivation to keep going, something you may not get if you are attempting to do it alone, says a 41-year-old client of Sathish.

It also offers a range of workouts customised to your needs, says Swetha Sundararajan, a client of Ananth. A Kathak dancer, Swetha trains four times a week, alternating between strength training and cardio, which can include a run in the park. About eight months later, she has seen an impact in terms of weight loss, and this keeps her going, she says. “Now, there’s no looking back.”

More awareness

While a majority of his clients are men over the age of 30, senior citizens are also beginning to see the advantage of personal training, says J. Chandrasahar, who is based at Kolathur. “Awareness has increased now about the necessity to stay fit. Some couples do it together at home — it gives them flexibility, and with a little equipment that they buy and keep, they can get their exercise routine done. I even offered online classes during the lockdown which were very popular then, but now this has come down,” says the 44-year-old, who also runs his own gym.

It’s important to understand what a client needs and what they are capable of, says Sathish. Before deciding on a regime, he assesses stamina, strength, and what is required, as a client may need training in mobility, strength training, weight loss, or perhaps increased fitness. “I also offer advice on nutrition to go along with their exercise,” he says. The flexibility with personal training is something that works for Vashantha Kumar, a pilot, who says he can re-schedule a workout if a work commitment gets in the way. “My workouts are very intense, but they have helped streamline my whole life, including my eating and drinking habits. As a pilot, I have to go through an annual medical examination. These workouts help me stay fit and clear the exams easily. My end goal for fitness was to be able to feel good and eat what I want without guilt. I have achieved both, with my personal trainer.”