Northeast monsoon is likely to withdraw on January 12: IMD

January 12, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the northeast monsoon is likely to withdraw from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday. Nippy weather may set in, especially over the interior parts of the State where the minimum temperature is likely to drop by two or three degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, many places started experiencing winter chill. Namakkal recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. Many other places, such as Erode, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruttani and Vellore, registered a minimum temperature of below 16 degrees Celsius.

Among the hilly region, the temperature dipped to the lowest of 6.5 degrees Celsius at Valparai, followed by Udhagamandalam with 7.6 degrees Celsius this winter season. Nights are growing nippy in Chennai as well, with Nungambakkam recording a minimum of 20.4 degrees Celsius and Meenambakkam 19.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast dry weather till Pongal day. This may help in crop harvest. S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said that withdrawal of the northeast monsoon was declared based on the prevailing dry weather and predictions of dry weather over the next few days.

With dry land winds strengthening, less penetration of moist winds and cloudless condition prevailing in interior parts, the night temperature would drop and make way for a cooler weather. But the monsoon withdrawal may not always immediately bring in a cool temperature in the coastal places as the sea may influence warm winds. In places like Chennai, northerly winds are needed for a dip in temperature instead of the existing northeasterly winds, he said.

The IMD has predicted mist/haze in some areas of Chennai in the early hours. The city may experience maximum and minimum temperatures of around 29 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius respectively.