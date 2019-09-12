Non-functional street lights put Pammal residents to hardship

The residents of Shankar Nagar Second Street in Pammal have to navigate their way in darkness as the street lights have stopped working.

The street is an important access road for several residential areas in Pammal including a multi-storey apartment building with over 650 flats. Pedestrians and motorists have been facing difficulties due to poor illumination.

R. Sridhar, a resident, said officials of the Pammal municipality had not taken any steps to repair the lights.

‘Feel unsafe’

Mariappan, a social activist from Pammal, said the residents felt unsafe walking down the streets in the dark and added they have made multiple representations to the officials which have had no effect.

A senior municipal official said LED lights were installed in a few streets by the builder who had constructed the multi-storey apartment and that the civic body does not have the financial means to replace the defunct ones.

“We have requested the builder to repair them and the firm has assured that they would replace the street lights within next week,” the municipality official said.