No water supply on March 15 in some areas of south Chennai

A press release said water supply would be disrupted due to Chennai Metrowater carrying out interconnection work at the desalination plant, Nemmeli

March 13, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation zones 11 to 14 and some parts of Tambaram municipal corporation will not receive piped water supply on March 15, and the early hours of March 16, due to Chennai Metrowater carrying out interconnection work at the 150 mld desalination plant, Nemmeli.

A press release said drinking water supply to localities like Velachery, Alandur, Nolambur, Pallikaranai, Valasaravakkam and Madipakkam and those in southern suburbs such as Pallavaram, Anakaputhur and Pammal will be affected between 2 p.m. on March 15 and 2 a.m. on March 16.

Residents may store water in advance and book tanker water supply online at https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/ for immediate requirements, the press release said.

