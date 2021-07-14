No rules flouted in construction of thermal plants, says Minister

‘They are being built with proper clearance from the Centre’

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji clarified that the construction work for the Ennore and North Chennai Stage 3 Thermal Stations are being carried out after getting all the necessary permissions from the Central Environmental Agency. He denied the accusation of environmental activists that rules had been flouted for the construction of the plants.

In a press release, Mr. Senthilbalaji said all the construction work was being carried out under the supervision of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. Also, both power stations are being constructed as per the designs of the super critical thermal stations. The Minister also pointed out the pipelines for bringing seawater, establishment of coal conveyor belt and bridges on which the belts would function are being constructed on land owned by the State government. Regarding the issue of a road on the Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar river, he pointed out it was only a temporary road to facilitate the construction of the thermal stations, and after completion, the roads would be dismantled.

While the North Chennai Stage 3 Project has been given time till January 2023, the Ennore plant’s construction will continue till December 2023, the release added.