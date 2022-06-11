No new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore and the total number of cases stood at 57,333 on Saturday. With a total of 56,165 persons having been discharged, there were five active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163. Ranipet has reported two fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 53,944. No new cases were reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.