Chennai

No new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Ranipet, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,937.  


