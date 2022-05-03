No fresh case of COVID-19 in 34 districts

State reports 39 fresh infections

State reports 39 fresh infections

Tamil Nadu reported 39 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday. There was no fresh case in 34 of the 38 districts in the State.

Only Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram reported cases. There were 24 cases in Chennai, followed by 12 in Chengalpattu. There were two cases in Coimbatore and one in Kancheepuram. With this, the State’s overall case tally rose to 34,54,058.

Fifty-six persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,15,545. The active caseload dipped to 488. Chennai had a total of 328 active cases, while there were 66 active cases in Chengalpattu and 15 in Coimbatore.

A total of 14,336 samples were tested on Tuesday. So far, 6,62,16,244 samples have been tested.

Only 11 beds were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State. Chennai’s bed occupancy stood at four - one oxygen-supported bed and three non-oxygen beds. No Intensive Care Unit bed was occupied.