No annual mustering for pensioners

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded temporary exemption of the annual mustering process, including the furnishing of life certificate/digital life certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan portal for 2021 as a special case, in view of the pandemic. A G.O. issued by the Finance Department on May 26 said the decision followed a request by the Pensioners Association and a proposal of the Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts.

Though the generation of digital life certificate by the pensioners can be done through the Jeevan Pramaan portal, the old-aged pensioners/family pensioners were in the practice of annual mustering and "it may not be appropriate" to insist them to approach e-Sevai Common Service Centres during the COVID-19 pandemic period for furnishing digital Life certificate, it noted.

