NHAI reduces toll at two plazas on Chennai-Bengaluru highway

Reduction follows continuous complaints about poor condition of roads

The National Highways Authority of India (NHNAI) has reduced toll rates by 50% at two toll plazas on the Chennai – Bangalore Highway (NH 4), effective from December 15, Tuesday. The reduction, based on an order of the Madras High Court, will be on till December 21. The rates have been rounded to the nearest ₹5 at the Sriperumbudur and Chennasalem plazas.

This follows continuous complaints about the poor condition of the roads by motorists using the ever-busy highway. For car/van/ jeep/light motor vehicle, the one-way rate shall be ₹25 each at both the plazas that cover a distance of around 100 km of the road.

The NHAI has been taking up a series of improvement works on the road, including at junctions such as Vanagaram, Velappanchavady and Parivakkam that had been damaged by movement of heavy vehicles like water tankers.