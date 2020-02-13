New technique to treat Brady Arrhythmias

Apollo Hospitals has successfully treated four patients in the age group of 60 to 75 years from Chennai with a new technique called the ‘His-bundle-pacing procedure’.
All the patients had low heart rate, degenerative changes in the cardiac electrical system and poor pumping function.
The patients were admitted to Apollo Hospitals after they suffered Brady Arrhythmias and were treated by a team of healthcare professionals led by Dr. A. M. Karthigesan, Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist.
After the His-bundle-pacing procedure, all four patients recovered and were discharged the subsequent day.
The pacing procedure controls heartbeat irregularities, via a pacemaker. The technique engages the normal electrical conduction system of the heart, thereby preventing worsening of cardiac function.
This is considered the best physiological way of pacing the heart.
