New starting point in Broadway for fifteen MTC bus services

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has shifted 15 route numbers, plying from High Court bus terminus to the nearby George Town bus terminus.

They are: 4 (High Court to Ennore), 4M (High Court to Ennore), 8B (High Court to T. V. K. Nagar), 8BEXTN (High Court to M. M. B.T.), 38A (High Court to Manali), 38H (High Court to Madhavaram), 38G (High Court to Vazhuthigaimedu), 44 (High Court to Manali), 44C (High Court to Manali) 44CT (High Court to I.O.C.), 57D (High Court to Poochiathibedu), 57H (High Court - New Erumai Vetti Palayam), 57J (High Court to Gnayaru), 57M (High Court to Alamadi) and 57F (High Court to Karanodai). Hencefort these routes will be plying from Broadway bus terminus, said A. Anbu Abraham, managing director, MTC in a release.

“Commuters availing the services of these route numbers are requested to board the buses from the Broadway bus terminus,” he said, adding that there would not be any changes in the timings of the services.

Commuters have requested MTC to designate earmarked bus bays for the route numbers at the sprawling terminus, and issue a directive to the crew of route numbers operating from the terminus to stop at the bus bays.

“At present, though there are earmarked bus bays, the drivers park the buses wherever they find space. As a result, commuters have to go in circles (around the terminus) to board their destination route numbers,” says A. Raghavan, a social activist and resident of Nanganallur.