Chennai

New one-way rule at Anna Nagar from Monday

Change will remain in effect for a week

The traffic police have announced new one-way rule between Anna Arch and Anna Nagar Roundtana, which will be implemented on a trial basis for a week from Monday.

The stretch of A Block 3rd Street connecting Crescent Road and 3rd Avenue will be made one-way.

Route diversions

Vehicles going from Anna Nagar Roundtana to Anna Arch will not be permitted on A Block 3rd Street, off 3rd Avenue. Vehicles coming from 4th Avenue (Shanthi Colony) to A Block 3rd Street and taking ‘U’ turn in the Shanthi Colony/3rd Avenue traffic signal to reach A Block 3rd Street will not be allowed.

Vehicles plying from Crescent Road via A Block 3rd Street have to turn left towards Anna Arch. Vehicle coming on 4th Avenue and Anna Nagar Roundtana will be allowed to take ‘U’ turn at Government Yoga & Naturopathy Hospital.

Vehicles plying from Roundtana to Crescent Road have to take 3rd Avenue, turn left on A Block 5th Street, proceed to A Block 11th Street and A Block 7th Cross Street (West).

Vehicles plying from Anna Arch to Crescent Road have to touch Roundtana, take ‘U’ turn and then en route through 3rd Avenue, turn left on A Block 5th Street, proceed to A Block 11th Street and A Block 7th Cross Street (West).

